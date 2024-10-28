DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kroger were worth $109,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 101.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Kroger Stock Up 1.2 %

Kroger stock opened at $57.37 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $167,265.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,743.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,036.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $167,265.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,743.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $721,243 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

