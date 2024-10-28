DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 672,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,421 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.20% of Kellanova worth $53,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Kellanova by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 28.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $80.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $81.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $5,757,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,830,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,990,320.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $5,757,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,830,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,990,320.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $9,195,285.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,482,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,113,281 shares of company stock worth $89,184,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

