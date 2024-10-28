Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,942 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in CF Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,920,000 after acquiring an additional 835,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CF Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,823,000 after acquiring an additional 198,246 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,193,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,584,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,422,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,435,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $83.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $90.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

