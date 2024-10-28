Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,313 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Exelon by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Exelon by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Exelon Trading Down 1.6 %

Exelon stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

