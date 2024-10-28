IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 673 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,889 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,932,009,000 after buying an additional 124,359 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,131,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $191,966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $156,088,000 after purchasing an additional 347,626 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,411,028 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $127,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,186.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,655 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $101.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.23. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

