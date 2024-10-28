NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,995,000 after acquiring an additional 156,339 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,156 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,784,000 after purchasing an additional 567,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DD opened at $83.30 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 101.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. Barclays lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

