IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $787,000 Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 58.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,273 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 54.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after buying an additional 997,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,633,000 after buying an additional 696,031 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after buying an additional 660,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $43.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

