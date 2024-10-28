International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $39.17 Million Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 497,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 76.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 90,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 809,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,438,000 after purchasing an additional 99,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTM opened at $87.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $72.59. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $88.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.74.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

DTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

