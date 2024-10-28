Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $2,087,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in Crown by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 97,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in Crown by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,455,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,578,000 after buying an additional 1,062,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK opened at $93.70 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $958,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,970,007.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $958,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,970,007.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $679,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,416,653.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,506 shares of company stock worth $3,075,799. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $110.00 target price on Crown in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.62.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

