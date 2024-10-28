Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 66.7% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.97.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $119.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 298.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.42.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.