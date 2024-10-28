Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,441 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 26,157 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 224.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,655. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $101.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.23. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

