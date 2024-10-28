BMO Capital Markets Trims Reliance (NYSE:RS) Target Price to $330.00

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.40.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE RS opened at $283.54 on Friday. Reliance has a 1-year low of $237.14 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.64 and a 200-day moving average of $290.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Reliance by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 2,870.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,644,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Reliance by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,005,000 after buying an additional 20,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Reliance during the 1st quarter worth $2,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

