O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $1,313.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,195.22 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $895.88 and a twelve month high of $1,221.18. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,150.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,081.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.