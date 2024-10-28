PFG Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $69.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

