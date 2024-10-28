CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 410 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Graco were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,169,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,602 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth $111,428,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at about $44,069,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at about $27,502,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Graco by 54.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 814,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,502,000 after acquiring an additional 286,212 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $82.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $70.80 and a one year high of $94.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.58.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $519.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

