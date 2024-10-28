Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Barclays

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $197.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 206.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.