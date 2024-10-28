Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Lowered to $666.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $675.00 to $666.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $542.00 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $551.26 and a 200 day moving average of $545.51. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.