Allworth Financial LP Purchases 2,001 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.79 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

