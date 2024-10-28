Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,074.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.38.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $199.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.78. The company has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $204.50.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

