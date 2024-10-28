Head-To-Head Contrast: CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CDW and Fujitsu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 3 4 0 2.57 Fujitsu 0 0 0 0 N/A

CDW currently has a consensus target price of $255.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.51%. Given CDW’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CDW is more favorable than Fujitsu.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CDW pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. CDW pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

93.2% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of CDW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CDW and Fujitsu”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $20.94 billion 1.39 $1.10 billion $8.01 27.09 Fujitsu $26.02 billion 1.41 $1.76 billion N/A N/A

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than CDW.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and Fujitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 5.29% 62.22% 9.59% Fujitsu 7.22% 14.72% 8.10%

Risk and Volatility

CDW has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CDW beats Fujitsu on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security. It also provides hardware products comprising notebooks/mobile devices, tablets, network communications, desktop computers, collaboration, data storage and servers, and others; and software products, such as cloud solutions, software assurance, application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. In addition, the company offers advisory and design, software development, implementation, managed, professional, configuration, partner, and telecom services, as well as warranties; delivers and manages mission critical software, systems, and network solutions; and implementation and installation, and repair services to its customers through various third-party service providers. It serves government, education, and healthcare customers; and small, medium, and large business customers. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions. It also provides cyber security solutions, including cyber security consulting, managed security servies, and security operation and advanced threat centers; internet of things, artificial intelligence platform and solutions; and software products comprising FUJITSU Software Infrastructure Manager and FUJITSU Software ServerView Suite. Further, the company offers electronic components, such as semiconductor packages and batteries. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

