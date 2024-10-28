DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 125,185 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 125,185 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $101,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $619,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $359.04 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $392.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.