Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,024 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Impinj by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Impinj by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Impinj by 82.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ PI opened at $200.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.07 and a beta of 1.80. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $239.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.86 million. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $2,367,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,043,344.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 15,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $2,367,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,043,344.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 4,264,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,006,638.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,046. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

