Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Lowers Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 184,576 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 531,228 shares of company stock worth $28,267,714. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $52.07 on Monday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $54.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

