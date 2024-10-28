Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases 1,653 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cintas by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Cintas stock opened at $207.41 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $123.65 and a 12 month high of $215.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.59. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

