Evercore ISI Increases T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $240.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.17.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $226.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $264.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $138.42 and a one year high of $234.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303,582 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $48,966,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 26.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,392,000 after acquiring an additional 260,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

