ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $1,040.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.33.

NYSE:NOW opened at $950.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $548.44 and a 1-year high of $979.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $885.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $797.66.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total value of $110,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,850,474. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total value of $110,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,474. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,298,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,666,000 after purchasing an additional 120,983 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,739 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 954,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 168,734 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

