Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Lowered to $1,175.00 at Evercore ISI

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,101.00.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $933.02 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,088.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,041.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

