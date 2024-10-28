Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 885,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after acquiring an additional 62,742 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,300,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,094,000 after acquiring an additional 461,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 505,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,443 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.65 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

