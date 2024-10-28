GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,291 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,593 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,738,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 148.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,257,000 after buying an additional 765,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Dollar General by 319.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 925,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,324,000 after buying an additional 704,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.84.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $80.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.89. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

