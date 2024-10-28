Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 722 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,061,277,000 after buying an additional 600,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,137 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,964,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,256,000 after purchasing an additional 88,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,778,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,679,000 after purchasing an additional 344,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $69.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

