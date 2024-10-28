West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,854,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,196,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 597,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,281,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,381,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 500,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,117,000 after buying an additional 61,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $307.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $443,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

