Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific stock opened at $230.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.47. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.97 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

