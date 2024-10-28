Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $222.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $638.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

