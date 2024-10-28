Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $198.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.85. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

