Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 1,430 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 2,501.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 150,736 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Mosaic by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $26.94 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 113.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

