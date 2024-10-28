Ballentine Partners LLC Has $18.31 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JPM opened at $222.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $638.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

