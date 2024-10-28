Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Decreases Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $212.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.35. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.75.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,369 shares of company stock worth $2,687,925 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

