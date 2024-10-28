Coerente Capital Management Has $9.54 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Coerente Capital Management cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 193,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 406,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 23,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 87,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,455,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.31 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.52. The stock has a market cap of $638.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

