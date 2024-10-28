Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.78 Million Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Block were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

In related news, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,214 shares of company stock worth $1,637,932 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $72.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.49. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

