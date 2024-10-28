McDonald’s (MCD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect McDonald’s to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

McDonald’s Trading Down 3.0 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $292.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.96. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,366.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $900,550. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.22.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

