Dakota Wealth Management Invests $942,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,566 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,920,000 after acquiring an additional 833,492 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $596,825,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,185,476 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $583,162,000 after buying an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,639,691 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $367,789,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,692.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,692.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $186,946.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,638.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,270 shares of company stock worth $3,287,735 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $145.20 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.