Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 349,361 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 349,361 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $323,674.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,596.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $323,674.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,596.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $650,123.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,251.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,320 shares of company stock worth $7,294,883. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $67.50 on Monday. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $76.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average is $66.89. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

