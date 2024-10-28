Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 34,700 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 92.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,904,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 378,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after buying an additional 46,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 91.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 56,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $141.25 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.29.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

