C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.3 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $108.12 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.02%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

