Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,911 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $33,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 115.2% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $247.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $252.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

