Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Synopsys by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Synopsys by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 41,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 17,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.00.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $501.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.08. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.91 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

