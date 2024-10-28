Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $218.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

