Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,472 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after acquiring an additional 580,694 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 327,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $62.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.31%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

