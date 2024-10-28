Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 13,979 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,979 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 57.2% during the third quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 47.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $152.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $140.98 and a one year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

