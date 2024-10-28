Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 85,052 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 657,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,052 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

